Shania Twain Rides White Horse, Joins Taylor Swift Anti-Hero Challenge

Country music pop star Shania Twain has proclaimed that she’s the “Queen of cancelling with friends to hang out with horses.” When she shared the video below, of her riding a white horse and galloping on another, she officially joined the Taylor Swift Anti-Hero Challenge.

As seen below, Taylor Swift is inviting her fans to share their anti-hero traits (as described in her new hit single, Anti-Hero). For example, Taylor thinks her cat is her son (that’s her cat in the infant car seat below).

Taylor Swift just became the first artist in history to earn more than 1 billion streams on Spotify in a single week.