Sarah Michelle Gellar Tries On ‘Do Revenge’ Schoolgirl Uniform, “Jealous”

Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her roles in teen movies including Scream, Cruel Intentions, Scooby-Doo and Buffy, the Vampire, among others.

Now the 45-year-old actress is playing the school headmaster in the Netflix film Do Revenge with Riverdale star Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman). Watch dark comedy trailer below.

When Gellar shared the pretty in purple plaid photos below, she wrote: “I was jealous I never got to wear the amazing costumes designed for the Rosehill uniform… so….”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the writer-director of ‘Do Revenge,’ said she rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar’s character to be more like Kathryn from Cruel Intentions.

Get ready to see more of SMG: she stars and executive produces the upcoming supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack, based on the 2004 book of the same title; to be released on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.