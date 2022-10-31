Russell Westbrook Makes 100% of Free Throws, “Strength Through Any Obstacles That Come My Way”

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ first win of the young NBA season, each of the so-called Big 3 – Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook — showed up big, with two of the three shooting 50% or better from the field. (James shot 10-of-22).

The Lakers had entered the game versus the Nuggets with the worst 3-point percentage in the NBA, but hit 43.3% from beyond the arc against Denver.

Most notable was the shooting of Westbrook, which has been execrable and under tremendous scrutiny as the Lakers have floundered.

Westbrook, now coming off the bench in a reserve role, shot 50% from the field, 50% from three (2-of-4) and 100% from the free throw line, making all four of his shots. He added 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Westbrook totaled 18 points.

Westbrook said after the game that he thanks the “man above for giving me the strength to get through any obstacles that come my way.” The former NBA MVP will be drawing on that strength again as the season goes on, as the Lakers still have defensive challenges. But for today: Russ gets a respite.