Rose Byrne Impersonates Elvis in Hilarious Dolly Parton Movie ‘Seriously Red’

Hollywood power couple Rose Byrne (Physical, Bridesmaids) and Bobby Cannavale (Blonde, Station Agent) have teamed up again for the big screen.

In the Australian movie Seriously Red, Krew Boylan (who also wrote the script) plays an unsuccessful real estate agent who becomes a Dolly Parton impersonator.

Along the way, she meets an Elvis Presley impersonator (Byrne) and American stage manager (Cannavale).

The real Dolly Parton approves of the movie: she wrote, “We’re in for a seriously good time.” Seriously Red will be released in U.S. theaters on November 24, 2022.