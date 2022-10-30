Pat Sajak Arm Wrestles WWE’s Austin Creed on Wheel of Fortune, “I Will Buy the Vowels!”

On Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, TV game show icons Pat Sajak and Vanna White welcome The Office star Kate Flannery, comedian Steve Agee, and professional wrestler Austin Creed.

On WWE SmackDown Austin goes by the ring name Xavier Woods. He also makes public appearances outside of wrestling under the name Austin Creed. As seen in the video below, Austin is more than pumped about the opportunity to meet the hosts, own the board and buy the vowels.

Above: Austin Creed embracing a well-built sign on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Christopher Willard)

When not spinning the Wheel and solving puzzles for a change to win more than $1 million for a charity of his choice, Austin Creed agrees to arm wrestle Sajak.

Above: Sajak and Creed on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 pm.