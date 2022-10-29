Niall Horan Addresses His “Lovers” — Promises Proud New Album, Festival Future

In a charming video, former One Direction star Niall Horan tells fans — wait, not fans but “lovers” in the Horan parlance — that he’s “back” and very excited about it. For a video that lasts less than a minute, Horan really packs in the news.

Horan has got a new album coming in the new year, he appreciates our patience, he’s shooting The Voice now which goes up in May, and next year he’ll hit the Festival circuit.

Oh yeah and the new music is stuff he’s “really proud of” and the festivals are something he’s “always wanted to do.” All in 56 seconds. Try that Harry Styles!