Miranda Lambert ‘Actin’ Up’ for New Rodeo Perfume at Boot Barn

Miranda Lambert got in touch with something elemental both personally and musically in ‘Actin’ Up’ — or as she puts it in the song: “Got my own kind of country. Kinda funky. Turn it up.”

Gladly, say fans, teased along by that Book of Genesis bass line and Lambert’s gravy voice laid wet and tasty on top. Now she’s using the song to shout out her fragrance, which had better be earthy. It goes by the name Rodeo Eau de Parfum — and you can grab some at Boot Barn, naturally.

Fans of the video tend to see things like this: “This song rocks in the smoothest coolest way, like a creek on a warm summer day !! Miranda never disappoints!!” And: “Miranda Lambert love love her and her voice! There is nothing she can’t sing!”

About performing live, Lambert says: “I don’t really know what got me here besides three chords and the truth, because that’s what I live by. I look out at the crowd and I’m scared to death a little bit!”

But it doesn’t seem so, does it? (see below) Lambert also delighted fans last month at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS which aired on Fox.