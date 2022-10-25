Miranda Cosgrove Flaunts Sweatshirt Mini Dress With Chunky Boots, #Creddie!

iCarly fans are excited to see Season 3 of the reboot series starring Miranda Cosgrove. The 29-year-old former child star also executive produces the Paramount+ show.

When not filming the show, Miranda often shares selfies from dressing rooms with her millions of followers on Instagram.

As seen above, she’s rocking a white sweatshirt with nothing else but a pair of black chunky boots.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

Creddie refers to the relationship between Carly and her best friend and ex-boyfriend Freddie.

Season 3 of iCarly is scheduled for a 2023 release.