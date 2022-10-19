Michael B. Jordan’s Perfect ‘Creed 3’ Trailer Repeats Sylvester Stallone Wisdom

Michael B. Jordan makes his directorial debut with Creed 3 — and the trailer strikes a blow harder than even the right hooks it features. The pace and panache and dramatic intensity hit the viewer as a masterwork of the genre.

If a trailer is designed to make a viewer want to see the film, then this first look at Creed 3 is near perfection. Only the punch-weary could turn away from the drama promised here.

My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/PSbOr2usdH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 18, 2022

Jordan says: “There’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer…”

Note: Jordan’s directorial professionalism and powerful dramatic instinct are particularly fortunate for co-star Jonathan Majors, whose portrayal of a man trying to win back what’s lost after a life spent in prison dominates the trailer. Majors’ narrative arc and character look powerful, harrowing and very, very real here.

Only a truly confident actor-director like Jordan could give so much of the film to his rival. Indeed, the move wisely echoes the film’s Rocky roots, wherein Sylvester Stallone knew to allow Apollo Creed to flourish, a show of wisdom that ultimately made way for the Creed spinoff franchise.