Meg Donnelly Says Playing Supernatural Mary Winchester “Has Changed My Life”

Actress/singer Meg Donnelly is known for her roles as teen Taylor in the ABC family sitcom American Housewife, cheerleader Addison in the Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Disney movie franchise, and college student Val in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Now the 22-year-old stars in the new CW series The Winchesters, a prequel to Supernatural, which tells the untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Donnelly) and how they “put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

When Meg shared the on-set photo below, she wrote: “playing Mary has changed my life in so many ways & i’m so excited for y’all to see what we have in store.”

The next episode of The Winchesters, ‘You’re Lost Little Girl,’ airs October 25.

New episodes of The Winchesters air Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW, right before Professionals at 9 pm.