Matthew Perry Says ‘Friends’ Castmates Acted Like “Penguins” When His Drug Addiction Peaked

Chandler Bing, embodied by actor Matthew Perry, had a job on the enduring sitcom Friends — and famously nobody else on the show ever really knew or understood what he did for a living. Even so, according to Perry, the other actors did know what their job was, especially when it came to helping out their castmate and genuine friend, Perry himself, when he was deep in trouble.

In a new memoir entitled Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, Perry describes his relationship with the cast of the famous show and his nearly fatal relationship with drugs and alcohol — and how the two intersected. (The book is out November 1, 2022.)

When Perry was in his deepest trouble, the other friends gathered round him to help — that was their job and they did it as if they were imbued with a sense of duty by nature, reveals Perry.

Perry told People magazine: “It’s like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That’s kind of what the cast did for me.”

Kudos to Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for getting black and white on the matter of Perry’s problems.

Perry will be on tour for the book throughout November and likely beyond. Some big dates are listed in the post below – swipe.