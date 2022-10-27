Hollywood movie star Luke Grimes is known for his roles in films including Fifty Shades of Grey (Elliot Grey), American Sniper (Marc Lee), and The Magnificent Seven (Teddy Q), among others.

The 38-year-old actor has amassed an even greater following of fans after playing Kayce Dutton on the hit Paramount series Yellowstone with Kevin Costner (who plays Kayce’s father, John).

When not filming Yellowstone, Grimes models. With the cowboy photos above, he announced that he’s the new face of Stetson Fragrances. One fan replied: he “probably smells as good as he looks!“

The Season 5 premiere of Yellowstone airs on Paramount+ on November 15, 2022. Watch trailer below.