Lil Nas X Bares 6-Pack With Will Ferrell, “The Crossover No One Saw Coming”

The new clothing label Arthur Ashe is a tennis and lifestyle brand inspired by the late great American tennis legend, civil rights champion and AIDS activist, Arthur Ashe (1943-1993).

“France has Lacoste, Britain has Fred Perry, and now the USA has Arthur Ashe.”

As seen below, former SNL player turned Hollywood movie star and avid tennis fan Will Ferrell recently wore the Arthur Ashe sport logo crewneck at a Lil Nas X concert.

The designer of the Arthur Ashe collection, Jack Carlson, wrote: “the crossover no one saw coming.”