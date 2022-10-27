2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Lil Nas X Bares 6-Pack With Will Ferrell, “The Crossover No One Saw Coming”

by in Culture | October 27, 2022

Will Ferrell on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Will Ferrell on The Late Late Show with James Corden (Terence Patrick/CBS)

The new clothing label Arthur Ashe is a tennis and lifestyle brand inspired by the late great American tennis legend, civil rights champion and AIDS activist, Arthur Ashe (1943-1993).

“France has Lacoste, Britain has Fred Perry, and now the USA has Arthur Ashe.”

As seen below, former SNL player turned Hollywood movie star and avid tennis fan Will Ferrell recently wore the Arthur Ashe sport logo crewneck at a Lil Nas X concert.

The designer of the Arthur Ashe collection, Jack Carlson, wrote: “the crossover no one saw coming.

Simple Share Buttons
Simple Share Buttons