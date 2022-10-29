Klay Thompson Gets Emotional After Charles Barkley Says He’s “Slipping” — “It Hurt”

Golden State Warriors “Splash Brother” and 4x NBA champion Klay Thompson told it like it is in the video below — and his telling was in response to Charles Barkley also telling it like it is. If only the rest of our national dialogue were this honest.

On TNT, where Barkley commands a huge audience, the NBA Hall of Famer said that Thompson was “slipping.” Specifically, Barkley said the Warriors were unlikely to repeat as NBA Champions because Thompson, in his opinion, is no longer the elite defender that he was in his prime.

“I love Klay,” Barkley said, “but he’s slipping.” (Barkley said the same about Warriors forward Draymond Green.)

Responding, Thompson became emotional and seemed to acknowledge that, yes, in last year’s NBA Finals he wasn’t the same player he’d been previously. And there is a reason for that — or two, at least.

“No duh man,” Thompson replied to Barkley’s comments, shaking his head and becoming emotional. “I tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship,” Thompson said. “I mean, it hurt hearing that.”