Katie Stevens Returns to ‘CSI Vegas’ as Catherine’s Estranged Daughter Lindsey

On the CSI: Vegas episode ‘Koala,’ when three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family, Agent Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) leads the team through the emotional case, which intensifies her own longing to reconnect with her estranged daughter, Lindsey (Katie Stevens).

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Lindsey has blocked her mother’s texts and is “ghosting” her until something gives. As seen in the photos above and below, the two women eventually meet in person — Lindsey looks gorgeous but not pleased.

Katie Stevens on CSI: Vegas (CBS screengrab)

Katie Stevens, the former American Idol contestant (2009-2010) who made it to the Top 9, is known for her starring roles on Faking It (Karma) and The Bold Type (Jane).

Last year, Katie got to meet fellow American Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson.

CSI: Vegas airs Thursdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after the new legal drama starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, So Help Me Todd, at 9 pm.