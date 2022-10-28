Katharine McPhee Films Camera Crew “Completely Taking Over My House”

Former American Idol contestant turned actress Katharine McPhee (Scorpion, Smash) is married to world renown composer David Foster.

McPhee is currently promoting their duet, a version of Jingle Bell Rock, which is on their upcoming Christmas music EP, to be released November 25. Take a listen below.

When not singing, McPhee is filming. When she shared the video below, which she took at her home, she wrote: “It’s a complete takeover of my house.”

McPhee reveals that she’s shooting for @whatsgabycookin new cooking show!