2paragraphs Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Katharine McPhee Films Camera Crew “Completely Taking Over My House”

by in Culture | October 28, 2022

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former American Idol contestant turned actress Katharine McPhee (Scorpion, Smash) is married to world renown composer David Foster.

McPhee is currently promoting their duet, a version of Jingle Bell Rock, which is on their upcoming Christmas music EP, to be released November 25. Take a listen below.

When not singing, McPhee is filming. When she shared the video below, which she took at her home, she wrote: “It’s a complete takeover of my house.”

McPhee reveals that she’s shooting for @whatsgabycookin new cooking show!

Simple Share Buttons
Simple Share Buttons