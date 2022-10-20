Kate Walsh Stuns in Curve-Hugging Cutout Dress on Grey’s Anatomy, “Let’s Talk About Sex”

In the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Let’s Talk About Sex,” Bailey recruits the interns to create a series of social media videos informing teens about sexual health. They get to work with another world-renown surgeon, Dr. Addie Montgomery.

OB/GYN Dr. Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is on hand and on point in that curve-hugging royal blue cutout dress.

Above and below: Kate Walsh on Grey’s Anatomy (ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on ABC, right after Station 19 at 8 pm and right before the new crime drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily, at 10 pm.