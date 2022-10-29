Julianne Moore’s Son Sings, “Thought He Was Going to Be a Basketball Player”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights, Far From Heaven, Still Alice) spends time with her family including her tall 24-year-old son, singer Caleb Moore. His debut single, ‘Happier‘ (featuring LIV), is out now.

When the proud mom shared the video below, fans replied with words of congratulations.

Celebrity jewelry designer Lisa Eisner wrote: “And I thought he was going to be a basketball player!“

See Julianne Moore in Lisa Eisner’s “favorite earrings” above.

Above is Julianne’s husband Bart and a younger NBA fan Caleb on his shoulders. Below (L-R) is Julianne’s daughter, Liv, Bart, and Caleb.

Get ready to see more of Moore: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the 2023 movie Sharper with Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow. It’s about a con artist who takes on Manhattan’s billionaires.