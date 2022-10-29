The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel holiday movie Jolly Good Christmas is American architect David (Will Kemp). The straight-laced professional recently relocated to London for work and doesn’t have time to shop for his new girlfriend (his boss’ daughter), so he hires a pretty and fun-loving personal shopper, Anji (Reshma Shetty). You know what happens next.

Shetty (Royal Pains, Blindspot) recently promoted the movie on the red carpet in a stunning black velvet jumpsuit with puff sleeves and a mock neck (see photos below).

Jolly Good Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm.