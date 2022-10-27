Jodie Sweetin Flaunts Matching Tattoos and Friendship Rings With ‘Cannabis Crusader’

Former Full House and Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin is promoting her two new holiday A Cozy Christmas Inn on Hallmark and Merry Swissmas on Lifetime. In the former, she plays a real estate executive who travels to Alaska to acquire a bed and breakfast which (to her surprise) is owned by her ex.

In the latter, she plays an architect who heads to the Swiss Alps where her mother is opening an inn. There she meets and falls for the handsome inn manager, Liam (Tim Rozon).

When not on a movie set, Sweetin spends time with family and friends including her best friend and Never Thought I’d Say This podcast co-host Celia Behar.

Sweetin shared the photos above, of her and Celia flaunting their matching finger tattoos and friendship rings.

On Instagram, Behar describes herself as a Cannabis Crusader. In the video below, she talks about how cannabis helped her get through postpartum depression.

A Cozy Christmas Inn premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 28 at 8 pm. Merry Swissmas premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, November 5 at 8 pm.