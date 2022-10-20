Jessica Biel Stuns In White Fringe Mini Dress, “Run It Back, Baby”

When power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (The Sinner, 7th Heaven) celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, they let their adoring and encouraging fans in on the love.

One fan replied: “hope you can prove that Hollywood marriages can stay together. Through thick and thin. Tough it out for love.”

When Jessica shared the gorgeous photos above — the first of her in a stunning white fringed flapper-style mini dress– she wrote to her pop star husband: “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

Both white dresses in the photo series are by designer Giambattista Valli. Jennifer Lopez is a fan of his, too, as seen above with her Hollywood movie star husband, Ben Affleck, at her Marry Me premiere.

Former Miss USA Olivia Culpo (above) models Valli’s white wedding dresses. Below is his latest “bridal capsule.”