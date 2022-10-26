Jessica Alba Flashes Wonder Woman Cuff With Metal Trim Dress

When not on a Hollywood movie set or in the Honest boardroom, actress-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, L.A.’s Finest) often works for a good cause.

When presented with The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at the Golden Hearts Award ceremony hosted by the nonprofit organization God’s Love We Deliver, Alba turned heads on the red carpet.

Alba wore a stunning, one-shoulder Michael Kors dress with metal trim (a giant golden clasp) which matched her Wonder Woman-esque cuff bracelet. Her jewelry was provided by Daniela Villeagas, who refers to Alba as “superwoman.”

More than one fan noted the superhero look. As one fan replied: “Really hope Jessica Alba comes back as Invisible Woman in Avengers.”