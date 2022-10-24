Jennifer Love Hewitt Chops Off Hair for 9-1-1 Reunion, ‘Come Check This’

On the 9-1-1 episode ‘Tomorrow,’ while Hen fears for Karen’s life when an explosion rocks her science lab on the day she brings Denny to work with her, dispatcher Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her brother Evan (Oliver Stark) have a sibling reunion.

When JLH shared the fun work video collage above, for which she used the song ‘Come Check This’ by Fetish, JLH thanks celeb hairstylist Nikki Lee for “Maddie’s new dark short hair.” Hewitt’s fans love the new look, as one replied: “I love the short hair on you!”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before The Cleaning Lady at 9 pm.