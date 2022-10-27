Isla Fisher Reunites With Will Ferrell, “Easily Distracted by Weiners”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) spends time at home with her family including her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat), their children and dogs.

When Fisher shared the cute photo below, of her wearing a dachshund dog sweater while holding her dachshund and sitting in front of a dachshund pillow, she captioned it: “Easily distracted by weiners.”

Fisher is the author of the new children’s book, Mazy the Movie Star — Mazy is a dog (and is the name of her dog!).

Get ready to hear more from Isla Fisher. She’s reuniting with her Wedding Crashers co-star Will Ferrell for the animated movie Strays. And, yes, it’s about a group of stray dogs who seek revenge on a former owner. Jamie Foxx, Randall Park and Will Forte also provide voices for Strays, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release.