Gregg Popovich Surprised By Spurs, “I Didn’t Know They Were That Fearless”

Gregg Popovich has won more NBA games as a head coach than anyone in league history, but even the Spurs standard-bearer doesn’t always know what to expect. In what was presumed by most outsiders to be a challenging “rebuilding” year for San Antonio, replete with gruesome losses, the Spurs are instead off to a red hot 6-1 start. And Popovich is — or says he is — as surprised as anybody.

After watching his team dismantle the Timberwolves for the second time this season, Popovich said of the Spurs and their 107-98 victory: “I didn’t know they were that fearless.”

"We're playing great team basketball. We're making each other better."

The young Spurs team — average age, 23 — just keeps coming. Already in two of their three early season meetings, the Spurs energy and fearlessness has been too much for the Minnesota Timberwolves, considered an elite team led by All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Spurs current spirit is articulated perfectly by Doug McDermott, a seasoned veteran who, at only 30-years-old, is the most experienced player getting significant minutes on the Spurs roster.

McDermott, who has a bright green light in Popovich’s offensive system, shot 7-of-14 from three against the Wolves, saying: “I haven’t had this much fun playing basketball. It’s just been a joy to be a part of.”