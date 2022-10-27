On the Ghosts episode ‘Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty’s Past,’ a séance at Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) last-minute Halloween party conjures up a spirit from Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) past, Molly. Hetty is not pleased to see the attractive young woman in the French maid uniform. As discovered in the sneak peek video below, Molly had an affair with Hetty’s husband.

Molly is portrayed by Irish-born actress Hannah Rose May.

May is known for her role as private jet flight attendant Hannah on Ballers with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Above: L-R: Rob Corddry, Hannah Rose May, Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Jeff Daly © HBO Ballers)

And when not acting, Hannah is often modeling and sometimes in a bikini.

