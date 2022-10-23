On Season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, TV hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White (and Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak) welcome three new celebs to the popular game show.

Above: Maggie Sajak, Vanna White, Jenifer Lewis, Francia Raisa on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Actress Jenifer Lewis (black-ish), rocker Joel Madden and actress Francia Raisa (grown-ish, The Secret Life of the American Teenager) try to solve puzzle for a change to win more than $1 million for their charity of choice.

For the televised event, Francia wore a gorgeous emerald green satin shift dress with matching stilettos.

She’s playing for the nonprofit organization International Community Foundation. It’s not the first time Francia has helped others in need. In 2017, she gave one of her kidneys to her BFF Selena Gomez (see photo below).

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Celebrity Jeopardy! hosted by Mayim Bialik at 8 pm.