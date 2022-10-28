Hollywood movie star Florence Pugh is promoting her new film, The Wonder. For the red carpet premiere in Ireland, the gorgeous and talented actress wore a white corset crop top with a full matching maxi skirt.

As seen in the trailer below, in The Wonder, Pugh plays an English nurse charged with watching over Anna O’Donnell, an 11-year-old Irish girl who’s Catholic family claim she hasn’t eaten anything in four months.

Pugh says of The Wonder: “The music, the landscapes, the and sheer size of the story is so desperate to be seen MASSIVE.“

The Wonder (which will be released in theaters in the U.S. on November 2) is based on the book by Emma Donoghue, writer of Room. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) won an Oscar for her starring role in the movie version of Room.