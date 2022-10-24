Fantasy ‘School for Good & Evil’ Dominates Netflix, Despite Critics Diss

Looks like the people disagree with the critics again, at least as far as The School for Good & Evil is concerned. Collectively, critics at Rotten Tomatoes — the deeply-sourced movie gauge — haven’t given much love to the Paul Feig-directed fantasy, which debuted October 19.

But Netflix subscribers have delivered the amore, pushing the film to #1 in the U.S. on the streamer. At Rotten Tomatoes, The School for Good & Evil nets out 36% with the critics, but a 70% audience score. Guess which group Feig and Netflix care about more, the critics or the viewers?

It’s a coup for the film, which tells the story of where the “true story behind every great fairy tale begins.”

Based on the Soman Chainani novel, this Halloween-friendly flick follows as young Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are kidnapped and deposited at this fantastical school, where good and evil roles are determined and dished out.

Written by Paul Feig and David Magee, The School for Good & Evil stars Wylie, Caruso, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young and Peter Serafinowicz.