‘ER’ Star Kellie Martin Plays Submissive Wife In ‘An Amish Sin’ Lifetime Movie

The protagonist in the new Lifetime movie An Amish Sin is Amish teenager Rachel (Dylan Ratzlaff). She attempts to escape the community before being forced to marry the man who has abused her as a child. When caught, she’s sent to a “rehab” for Amish girls who don’t obey the rules.

Rachel’s mother is portrayed by Kellie Martin, who’s best known for her roles on Life Goes On (Becca) and ER (Lucy), among others.

Martin says it was “really hard” to play the character “who’s so submissive to her husband.”

She adds: “A big reason I wanted to do it was the co-writer and director, Michael Nankin, who I worked with on ‘Life Goes On.’ I couldn’t imagine saying ‘No’ to him.”

An Amish Sin premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm.