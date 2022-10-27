Emily Osment Refuses Kiss on ‘Young Sheldon’

On the Young Sheldon episode ‘A Resident Advisor and the Riviera of the South,’ while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) decides to expand his responsibilities on campus and become a dorm resident advisor, Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) go on a road trip to “make a sketchy business deal.” That means Mandy (Emily Osment) will be alone at Meemaw’s house once she gets off of work.

Above: L-R: Emily Osment, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan (Robert Voets/Warner Bros.)

As seen in the sneak peek video below, when Georgie (Montana Jordan) hears the news, he swings by the diner and tries to invite himself over to Meemaw’s, score a leftover patty melt and a kiss from Mandy who rejects the offer.

