Elizabeth Debicki Shines as Princess Diana of ‘The Crown’ — In Britain’s Current Moment of Crisis

A powerful British blonde woman who “never stood a chance” was just forced to resign as British Prime Minister, and the chaos surrounding Britain’s current moment of governmental crisis only feeds the hunger for a more glamorous version of the country.

That glamorous, if equally fraught, version can be seen on Netflix, of course, where Season 5 of The Crown also features a powerful blonde woman who by her own admission “never stood a chance” against forces aligned to bring her down. In the latter’s case, those forces were the monarchy.

The trailer just dropped for Season 5 and it’s living up to fan expectations already.

The first woman mentioned is Liz Truss, of course, who just ended 45 days at the top of her government with a swift resignation after a series of reversals of fortune.

The second woman, far more enduringly famous, is the late Princess Diana, brought to remarkable life by the actress Elizabeth Debicki on Netflix’s captivating series. (Debicki has replaced actress Emma Corrin, last season’s Diana.)