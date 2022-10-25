Elizabeth Banks Stuns In Sweetheart Dress With ‘Glamazon’ Sigourney Weaver

Hollywood movie stars Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Charlie’s Angels) and Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Ghostbusters, Working Girl) are appearing together on daytime TV talk shows to promote their film, Call Jane. Banks plays the protagonist, Joy, a married woman with an unwanted pregnancy in 1968.

At the LA premiere for Call Jane, Banks rocked an off-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone buttons on the red carpet with her co-stars (Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku) whom she calls “glamazons.”

Call Jane will be released in theaters on Friday, October 28.