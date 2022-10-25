Diane Kruger Explains How She Chose Her Daughter’s Name, ‘A Name From the Sky’

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger (Inglorious Basterds) is promoting her new children’s book, A Name From the Sky.

The illustrated autobiographical book reveals when Diane learned the meaning of her name and how it changed her life. She also reveals in the book how she chose her daughter’s name, Nova Tennessee, who will turn 4 in November.

Nova’s father is The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus.

Get ready to see more of Diane: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Neil Jordan film Marlowe.

Set in the late 1930s, Liam Neeson plays the brooding, down on his luck private detective Philip Marlowe (the character was created by author Raymond Chandler) who’s been hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress. Jessica Lange also co-stars.