Dallas Mavericks Shooting Significantly More Free Throws Than Other Top Scoring NBA Teams

Scoring is up to start the 2022-23 NBA season, with the early scoring average of 114-plus points per game representing a peak not seen in decades. It’s early, of course, and coaches will get a better look at these potent offenses as the season matures and likely find ways to mitigate with fresh defensive schemes.

(Note: Many observers believe the NBA rule change punishing breakaway fouls has opened up scoring opportunities that used to be plugged by cheap fouls.)

But among the highest scoring teams to start the season, the Dallas Mavericks (tied with the New York Knicks in 8th place on the scoring charts) are achieving their high scoring total in a different way than the others.

Basically the Mavs are getting a significant portion of their points from the free throw line, averaging 31.8 free throw attempts per game. That’s way more than any other team in the scoring top ten (though the hot starting Trail Blazers, 14th in scoring, average a nearly comparable 28.8 FTA).

For example, the top three scoring teams — Grizzlies, Pacers, Warriors — are attempting 23.3, 24.7, and 22.7 free throws per game respectively. Results? The Mavs are cashing in for 23.8 points per game from the line, besting the top-scoring Grizzlies (16.8 FTM) by a full 7 points per contest from the line.

The top 3 scoring teams would have to shoot near 100% (or more in the cases of the Grizzlies and Warriors) to reach the Mavs’ free throw point totals.

Predictably, Luka Doncic leads the way in Dallas, getting to the line 11.5 times per game and converting 9 free throws per game, second in the NBA only to Giannis Antetokounmpo (12.4) in free throw attempts.