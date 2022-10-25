When not playing Viscountess “Kate” Bridgerton in Regency-era England in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, the gorgeous and talented actress Simone Ashley is turning heads in the modern world.

When she shared the stunning photos above, of her rocking a purple sequins mini dress (thanks to design power house Valentino), she wrote: “Get your curls out.”

Get ready to see more of Simone: she will return for Season 3 of Bridgerton which is expected to be released in 2023.