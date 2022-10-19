Brandi Carlile Gets Wife To Sing, “We’ve Been Living in a Bloody Pinball Machine”

Brandi Carlile has released seven studio albums and earned 18 Grammy Award nominations and is a founding member of the all-female quartet The Highwomen with Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby.

When not on the road, Brandi spends time with her wife of ten years, Catherine Carlile. They have two daughters, and since since 2012, Catherine has been running Brandi’s nonprofit organization, Looking Out Foundation.

When Brandi shared the video above, of she and Catherine singing Brandi’s song ‘You and Me on the Rock,’ she wrote that for the past 12 years, Catherine has been running the foundation, “managing our careers and wrangling our wild daughters while travelling to every corner of the globe. Or as Catherine would say ‘we’ve been living in a bloody pinball machine!‘”

Brandi adds: “My life’s goal is to make her sing more.” Fans and famous friends aren’t surprised at how well they sing together.

Mandy Moore replied: “Damn! Of course you both sound like magic together. So beautiful!!!!” And the famously harmonized Indigo Girls wrote: “Brava, Catherine! Gorgeous, you two.”