Boris Kodjoe Secretly Films Wife Nicole Ari Parker Dancing on Treadmill, “Insane Hotness”

When not playing firefighter Captain Robert Sullivan on the hit ABC series Station 19, Boris Kodjoe spends time with his gorgeous and talented wife, actress Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That…, Chicago P.D., Empire).

Kodjoe often shares his love of his wife with fans on Instagram. While in Nice, France, Kodjoe captured Parker strutting her stuff in a bright blue corset short romper (see above).

Parker was camera-ready for that video. But as seen in the home gym video above, she wasn’t. After being caught dancing on the treadmill in her knee high socks, she realizes she’s been filmed. “Are you taping me or yourself?” she asks. When she learns it’s the former, she yells with a smile, “You ain’t right!”

In the video caption, Boris wrote to his wife: “your insane hotness leaves me in awe and [I’m] thankful to be your person.”

