Bob’s Burgers: Jessica’s Billy Idol Halloween Costume Confused for Billie Eilish

On the Bob’s Burgers Halloween episode ‘Apple Gore-Chard! (But Not Gory),’ while Tina and Gene hope to win the school costume parade, Louise suspects there’s something sinister afoot during a Halloween field trip to an apple orchard.

When Bob’s Burgers shared the images below, of Louise sitting next to Jessica on the school bus, it captioned it: “It’s a nice day for #BobsBurgers. It’s a nice day to start again.”

Although it’s clearly a twist of the lyrics of Billy Idol‘s song “White Wedding,” some fans don’t get it. One replied: “What is Jessica’s costume?” And more than one guessed Billie Eilish and announced with glee, “I’m also dressing up as Billie Eilish!” Another chimed in with insightfulness, “Maybe her costume is some clever combination of Billie Eilish and Billy Idol.”

Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays at 9 pm on FOX right after The Great North at 8:30 and The Simpsons at 8 pm.