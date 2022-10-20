Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers Woo NBA Star Dwight Howard, ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl’

The family musical group The Isley Brothers (‘Shout,’ ‘Twist and Shout’) have been around sine the 1950s. Two of the Isley Brothers — Ronald Isley, 81, and Ernie Isley, 70 — are making a comeback.

They’re singing classic Isley Brothers ballads including their 1975 hit ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl‘ which is now becoming a favorite among younger generations.

Of course it helps that Beyoncé did a cover of the song with Ronald Isley this summer (above).

When The Isley Brothers shared the video below, of Ronald Isley singing the song live in Orlando, NBA star Dwight Howard of the LA Lakers replied, “My favorite song” with a fire emoji.

The Isley Brothers are performing live on The View on Thursday, October 20, at 11 am ET.