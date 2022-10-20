Aubrey Plaza Stuns In Strapless Cutout Dress, “A Legion Reunion Is What I Need”

Hollywood star Aubrey Plaza is currently promoting her new movie, Emily the Criminal. At the Newport Film Festival, Aubrey stunned on the red carpet in a white hot strapless cutout dress by YSL.

Plaza thanked the film festival organizers for “including me in your artists of distinction honorees and sitting me next to the gorgeous and talented Amber Midthunder.” Plaza and Midthunder starred together in the FX and Marvel superheroes series Legion.

Swipe photos above to see the two Legion stars side-by-side.

Fans are going wild over the photos. As one wrote; “A Legion reunion is just what I needed. You are both queens! May you both work together again!!!!”

Get ready to see more of Aubrey: she will appear on the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus, which will air October 30.