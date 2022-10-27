Hollywood movie star Anne Hathaway is making her rounds on the TV talk shows to promote her new film, Armageddon Time. It’s described on imdb as “A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.” Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins stars as the family’s patriarch.

For her televised event on Watch What Happens Next with Andy Cohen, Hathaway shared the spotlight with former Spice Girl turned fashion icon Victoria Beckham.

Above: Hathaway, Beckham, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Charles Sykes/Bravo)

When Hathaway shared the photos below, she wrote: “Am I…Hi-Lighter Spice?”

Hathaway was also recently named one of Elle’s 2022 Women in Hollywood (see below).

Get ready to see more of Anne: she’s set to appear next on the big screen in Sesame Street the movie. She plays a history show host who’s on a mission to prove (with Big Bird) that Sesame Street actually exists.