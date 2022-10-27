America Ferrera Stuns In Gorgeous Black Gown, 9.7 Carat Diamond ‘Knot’ Ring

Hollywood movie star America Ferrera (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Superstore, Ugly Betty) turned heads at the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Gala in New York City, where she wore a stunning form-fitting black gown by Alex Perry and a plethora of gorgeous gold and diamond jewelry by Reza.

As seen above and below (swipe to see the jewels), Ferrera is wearing Reza’s ‘Papillon’ Earrings featuring 14 diamonds set in gold; the Diamond ‘knot’ Ring which features a 9.7 carat cushion cut diamond set in yellow gold, and the Gold Bridal Band which holds 104 round diamonds, weighing 2 carats, also set in yellow gold.

Get ready to see more of Ferrera: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the highly-anticipated movie Barbie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Expected in theaters July 2023.