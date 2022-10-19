As an actress Amber Tamblyn is known for her roles on the series Joan of Arcadia (Joan) and in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies (Tibby), among others.

The Hollywood movie star is also an accomplished writer. Tamblyn is currently promoting her new book, Listening in the Dark: Women Reclaiming the Power of Intuition, on TV talk shows and slipping signed copies in Little Free Libraries all over New York City (see video below).

With a copy of Listening in the Dark in hand, as seen in the photo below, Amber writes: “It’s publication day today for our incredible book. I’ve got my lipstick on. My Jack Hirschman pin on. My favorite glasses on. I’m feeling all the feels, as the kids say.”

Jack Hirschman, poet and social activist who wrote more than 100 volumes of poetry and essays, died in August 2021. He was 87.

Tamblyn, a mentee of Hirschman, has written two chapbooks of poetry and in 2007 co-founded the Write Now Poetry Society. When she shared the photo above (she had the first lines of Hirschman’s poem ‘Path’ tattooed on her her), she wrote: “You taught me how to be a poet. You taught me everything. You changed my life and I will never forget you. Never.”

Hirschman (above) had his fair share of brushes with fame. He was the addressee of Ernest Hemingway‘s “Letter to a Young Writer,” and he taught poetry to Jim Morrison at UCLA.. Hirschman later lose his job at the university due to his anti-war activism and suffered “a precipitous fall from grace and a descent into homelessness.”

Hirschman was the subject of the 2007 documentary Red Poet (above).