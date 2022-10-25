Alicia Silverstone Gets Face Treatment at Plastic Surgeon’s Office, “Forehead Lines Gone!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set or posing in a Christian Siriano ball gown (below), actress Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) is trying new things.

When she recently went to the office of L.A. plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney to try an “all-natural EmFace treatment” for the first time. Alicia filmed the surgery-free, no needles process: you can watch her smile and giggle as the “electrical healing frequency” does its magic on her face.

At the end of the video, after the procedure, Alicia asks her fans, “Do we seen any difference? Did anything happen?”

One fan replied: “Forehead lines gone!! That’s seriously impressive.” Another chimed in: “I definitely saw a difference.” And another replied: “Your face looked more lifted and ‘fresh’ for lack of better words.”

Molly Simms, Jenny McCarthy and Denise Richards are fans of the EmSculpt “sculpting secret” machines.

Get ready to see more of Silverstone: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller Reptile with Benicio Del Toro, who plays a hardened New England detective “unflinching in his pursuit of a case where nothing is as it seems.” Justin Timberlake stars, too.