AJ Croce Breaks Silence on Famous Father Jim Croce, Will Sing ‘Time in a Bottle’ Live at SOPAC

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce was a baby, not yet 2, when his famous father, Jim Croce, died in a plane clash in 1973. Jim Croce was 30.

A.J. has followed in his father’s footsteps as a musician, but until recently the young Croce has avoided talking about his famous father in public.

As A.J. told CBS News (interview below), “I had done that [kept silent on his father] so that people would hear me for what I was doing and so there was integrity in what I was doing. And then I realized, he’s part of my life and I’m a part of his legacy and I felt it was important at a certain age and a certain maturity to embrace it.”

A.J. is now paying tribute to his father with “a heartfelt night of music and stories” featuring Jim Croce’s enduring songs such as the indelible ‘Time in a Bottle’ (a song written for A.J.) as well as A.J.’s own songs.

A.J. Croce will present ‘Croce Plays Croce’ at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in Northern New Jersey on March 3, 2023.

With him is his tour band: drummer Gary Mallaber (The Steve Miller Band, Eddie Money); David Barard on bass (Dr. John, Patti LaBelle), and Garrett Stoner on guitar. In other words, a kickin’ band.

Tickets for ‘Croce Plays Croce‘ at SOPAC will be available on Friday, October 21 at 12 pm.