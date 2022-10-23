Aisha Tyler Rocks Gloria Steinem Glasses on Celebrity Jeopardy for Reproductive Rights

The iconic TV game show Jeopardy! turns to Hollywood stars for its special Celebrity Jeopardy! tournament.

On the fourth quarterfinal round, host Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory, Blossom, Beaches) welcomes three funny people to the podiums: Aisha Tyler (Archer, Criminal Minds, Friends), John Michael Higgins (America Says, Licorice Pizza, A Might Wind, Best in Show) and Matt Rogers (Fire Island, I Love That for You).

Each celeb is vying for the $1 million grand prize for a charity of their choice.

Aisha, who rocks a big pair of wire rimmed aviator eyeglasses a la feminist icon Gloria Steinem, hopes to win big for Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights.

It’s not Aisha’s first time raising money for Planned Parenthood. As seen below, she and two of her Who’s Line Is It Anyway? co-stars, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are “going to play games to protect reproductive rights!”

Celebrity Jeopardy! airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm.