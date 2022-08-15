Zoey Deutch Stuns In Plunging Mini Dress, Camila Mendes Says “Insane”

Actress Zoey Deutch (daughter of Hollywood royalty Lea Thompson and director/producer Howard Deutch) is promoting her new movie, Not Okay.

She plays a hard-to-love protagonist who fakes her involvement in a terrorist attack in Paris.

While walking a red carpet event, Zoey turned heads in the stunning, royal blue mini dress with a plunging neckline above. Camila Mendes (Riverdale, Do Revenge) replied: “Insane.” And provocative fashionista Bella Thorne replied: “Stunning.”

Get ready to see more of Zoey: she stars in the upcoming romcom movie Something from Tiffany’s.

She plays a young who comes upon an engagement ring which was meant for someone else and yet leads her to the person she’s meant to be with.

Something from Tiffany’s will be released in December 2022.