Who Is Gorgeous Longhaired Travis in ‘Temptation Under the Sun’ Lifetime Movie?

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | August 20, 2022

Annika Foster Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime)

Annika Foster, Mike Markoff in Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime)

The protagonist of the new Lifetime movie Temptation Under the Sun is Detroit Detective Cassady Cruz (Annika Foster). While vacationing in the Caribbean, Cassady (literally) falls for a gorgeous, long-haired expat named Travis King (Mike Markoff).

Things turn screwy when Travis’ ex-girlfriend winds up dead and he’s accused of her death.

Mike Markoff is best known for his role as Ethan Brooks in the CW series Death Squad (2019-2020).

And in real life, he’s taken. See photo below with his “twin flame.”

Get ready to see more of Mike: he’s working on a project with Sean Astin (Rudy, The Lord of the Rings).

Temptation Under the Sun premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm.

