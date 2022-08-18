Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Freckled Face, Puckers Up with Boyfriend on Game Day

When not on a Hollywood movie set, actress/dancer Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical, tick, tick… BOOM!) spends time with her boyfriend. She’s dating MLB player Cole Tucker of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When Vanessa shared the cute couple photo above, of her puckering up and revealing faint freckles on her high cheekbones, she captioned it with three black hearts. Cole replied: “I love youuuuu see you in an hour.”

She posted it on Thursday, August 18: the Pirates have a home game against the Boston Red Sox at 7 pm.

The power couple has couple wherever they go.

Get ready to see more of Vanessa: it’s been announced that she’s starring in the movie Big Rig. She plays a young mother who finds freedom as a big rig truck driver.